Image copyright Bournemouth University Image caption Bournemouth University said "our first priority is to continue to support the student"

A student at Bournemouth University is self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus.

The student had come into contact with the virus through another person based in the UK who is not at the university.

A spokesman for the university said: "We are grateful that the student took proactive steps to limit contamination."

The university said it was open as normal and remained confident its buildings are a safe environment.

Image caption The gym is being deep cleaned after a member tested positive for the virus

In a statement, the university said: "We are supporting the student to ensure they have everything they need to recover quickly from the illness.

"We are working closely with Public Health England (PHE) doing all we can to follow advice and support containment efforts."

The University of Oxford has also confirmed a second student had tested positive for Covid-19.

It said Public Health England (PHE) officials were assessing the student and any people who have had recent close contact with them.

Elsewhere in Dorset, Wareham Surgery closed for cleaning after "an individual who has been identified as a possible Covid-19 case recently attended".

The surgery has since re-opened.

The Gym in Poole has also closed for a deep clean after a member tested positive for the virus over the weekend.