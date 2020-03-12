Image copyright Craig Baker/Wiltshire and Dorset Fire Service Image caption The blaze destroyed most of the roof and internal floors and walls

A Grade l listed stately home has been sold, nearly three years after it was largely destroyed in a suspected arson attack by its former owner.

Parnham House, near Beaminster, Dorset, lost most of its roof and internal structure in the fire in April 2017.

Previous owner Michael Treichl was arrested on suspicion of arson and was found dead two months later.

Estate agent Knight Frank said it understood the unnamed new owner would restore the building for use as a home.

The estate agent declined to comment on the sale price for the property which was marketed at £2.5m.

Image copyright DWFRS Image caption Historic England said the remaining walls were at risk of collapse

The fire broke out in the early hours of 15 April 2017 while no-one was inside the house and took four days to fully extinguish.

Police ended their arson investigation after the death of Mr Treichl, 69, in Switzerland, adding that they were not looking for any other suspects.

Historic England previously said stabilisation work should be carried out in 2018 to prevent "likely" collapses of the walls.

It later said the 16th Century property had remained unprotected for two years after the blaze, leaving it "increasingly vulnerable".

Image copyright Knight Frank Image caption The fire-damaged property was marketed at £2.5m

James McKillop from Knight Frank said most of the building was still standing, despite recent collapses of "minor internal walls".

He said: "An ongoing maintenance programme has largely maintained its condition.

"This wonderful property now passes into the hands of a private individual with the means and intent to restore the house."

The Treichl family carried out major renovations after buying the house in 2001, according to a Dorset Life article.