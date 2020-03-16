Dorset

Stalbridge fire: Blaze breaks out at industrial unit

  • 16 March 2020
Fire at Stalbridge industrial unit Image copyright Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service
Image caption Residents have been advised to keep their windows and doors closed

A "serious" fire has broken out at an industrial estate.

About 60 firefighters are currently tackling the blaze at a unit at Gibbs Marsh Trading Estate in Stalbridge, Dorset, which started at about 04:45 GMT.

No-one has been injured but the fire is creating a "large smoke plume", Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

Local residents have been advised to keep their windows and doors closed.

Image copyright Yeovil Fire Station
Image caption The fire started at about 04:45 GMT
Image copyright Yeovil Fire Station

