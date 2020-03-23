Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened between the Jurassic (pictured) and Stadium roundabouts on the A354 Weymouth Relief Road

A man has died and a woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a head-on crash in Dorset.

It happened on the A354 Weymouth Relief Road at about 11:40 GMT on Sunday.

The driver of a white Nissan Micra - a 54-year-old man from Yateley, Hampshire - died at the scene. The injured woman, who was a passenger in the car, was taken to hospital by air ambulance.

The driver of a white Mercedes - a man in his 50s from Bagshot in Surrey - suffered minor injuries.

The road was closed between the Jurassic and Stadium roundabouts but has since reopened.

Dorset Police is appealing for dashcam footage and for any witnesses to come forward.