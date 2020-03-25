Image copyright Lee Hebditch Image caption Nobody was hurt when the van was crushed under Poole's lifting bridge

A council maintenance van has been crushed under a lifting bridge undergoing repairs.

Poole Bridge, which links the Dorset town to Hamworthy, closed on Monday for a week of annual works.

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) Council said its vehicle had been "severely damaged" but no-one had been injured.

The van has since been removed and the bridge is being assessed for damage, the authority said.

Gary Powell, head of engineering at BCP, said: "We can confirm that one of our maintenance vans has been severely damaged at Poole lifting bridge."

He added: "The vehicle has been recovered and we are moving quickly to assess any possible damage to the bridge.''

Poole's Twin Sails Bridge remains open and should be used as a diversion, the council said.