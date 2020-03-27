Image copyright Rose Harper Image caption Rich and Rose Harper have been on the MS Zaandam since 7 March

A British couple have been confined to their cruise ship cabin for days amid an outbreak of sickness on board.

Rose and Rich Harper, from Portland, Dorset, said nearly 150 passengers and crew on the MS Zaandam had flu-like symptoms, but the ship lacked test kits for the Covid-19 virus.

They said the vessel had been denied entry to several South American ports.

Cruise operator Holland America said it had deployed another ship to supply coronavirus test kits.

The couple said they had been allowed out for 30 minutes' exercise after four days of confinement.

Mr Harper said the outbreak was first reported two weeks after the cruise began at Buenos Aires, Argentina, on 7 March.

Image copyright Rose Harper Image caption The couple said they are grateful they have been able to stay healthy

He said: "The captain told passengers to return to their cabins and stay, as the ship was going to be in lockdown.

"On Wednesday it was our first day out. We were allowed out of the cabin on to the deck for just 30 minutes.

"Everything is like Groundhog Day at the moment. But I suppose at least we're still healthy."

His wife added: "We have a delivery of three meals a day. They knock the door and leave the food outside.

"It's just so worrying...You've just got to keep safe and hope everybody else keeps safe."

'Counselling by phone'

The couple praised the ship's crew for pushing crosswords under the door and for supplying packs of cards.

They said the ship had begun to run out of food and fuel before being resupplied at sea off Chile.

In a statement, Holland America said MS Zaandam was now well-provisioned.

It said: "Out of an abundance of caution and immediately after noting the early signs of elevated numbers of illness, all guests were asked to remain in their staterooms on March 22.

"There are 1,243 guests and 586 crew on board."

Holland America said it had deployed another cruise ship to supply Covid-19 test kits and guests had been offered free counselling by phone.

The firm said it hoped passengers would disembark at Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Monday.