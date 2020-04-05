Coronavirus: Man 'licked fingers and rubbed them on Lidl goods'
A man accused of licking his fingers and rubbing them on a product at a supermarket has been charged with contaminating goods.
On Friday, a man entered Lidl on St Andrews Road, Bridport, Dorset, wearing a face mask and gloves.
He lowered the mask, licked his fingers and rubbed them "purposefully" on to a product, police said.
A man was charged with contaminating or interfering with goods. Police said he was not a confirmed Covid-19 case.
Benjamin Best, 20, from Bridport, is due to appear at Weymouth Magistrates' Court on 6 May.
- A SIMPLE GUIDE: How do I protect myself?
- AVOIDING CONTACT: The rules on self-isolation and exercise
- LOOK-UP TOOL: Check cases in your area
- MAPS AND CHARTS: Visual guide to the outbreak
- STRESS: How to look after your mental health