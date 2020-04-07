Image copyright Google Image caption David Thomson was found at an address on Dorchester Road in Weymouth

Two men have been charged with murdering a 32-year-old man who was found with a head injury.

David Thomson suffered the injury at a property in Dorchester Road, Weymouth, on Saturday. He was taken to hospital but died the following day.

Mark Bosworth, 47, and Daniel Ribton, 40, who are both from the town, are due to appear at Poole Magistrates' Court.

Mr Ribton has also been charged with an offence of attempted grievous bodily harm.

A post-mortem examination on Monday found Mr Thomson died as a result of a head injury.

Dorset Police said a woman in her 30s was also assaulted but did not require hospital treatment.

"The family of David Thomson have been updated with this development and our thoughts are with them all at this difficult time," Det Insp Wayne Seymour said.