Image copyright Dorset County Hospital Image caption Tina and Mick Hickton were forced to cancel their original wedding plans

A couple have married in a hospital chapel after getting special permission from the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Tina and Mick Hickton, from Portland, Dorset, exchanged vows at Dorset County Hospital, where Mrs Hickton is undergoing cancer treatment, on Friday.

They had been due to marry later in the year, but cancelled their plans because of the coronavirus pandemic.

They were married by hospital chaplain the Reverend Ron Martin, who requested a special licence for the ceremony.

Mrs Hickton said the experience had been "overwhelming" and thanked the nurses and cancer-support staff for helping arrange the ceremony.

Decorated houses

She said: "From the moment we arrived at the hospital the whole thing was just surreal.

"We were so taken back by how far they had gone to support us.

"Staff were clapping and wishing us well as we went into the chapel and they even gave us flowers, champagne and a cake which Waitrose Poundbury had kindly donated. It was just absolutely wonderful."

When the couple returned home, their neighbours had decorated their houses and sat in their separate gardens to celebrate with tea and cake.

Mr and Mrs Hickton have asked Mr Martin to hold a blessing in their garden for family and friends when the pandemic is over.

Lung specialist nurse Alex Hillcox-Smith, who was among those who organised the ceremony, described it as an honour for all her team.

"Being witness to this was a moment I will always cherish," she said.

Mr Martin said: "My thoughts and prayers will remain with them and my heartfelt thanks go to our wonderful staff who helped make it a special day."