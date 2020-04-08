Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Bournemouth keeper Aaron Ramsdale phoned the 11-year-old fan in Poole Hospital

A young football fan who received a telephone call from one of his heroes while in hospital said at first he thought it was an April Fool's prank.

Eleven-year-old George, who is being treated for a kidney disorder, was stunned to receive the call from AFC Bournemouth goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

The 21-year-old stopper phoned George after the boy's dad, Chris, requested a signed photo to cheer him up.

George broke down in tears when he realised it was Ramsdale on the line.

'Absolutely chuffed'

He said: "It was April 1st so I thought it was my dad on the other side of the line and I thought it was him tricking me and then I recognised his voice and I was shocked.

"I was so happy because I was a bit poorly that day and it made my day and I'm still absolutely chuffed about the phone call.

"I think Bournemouth would be in a lot more trouble if it wasn't for him. I absolutely love him as a person."

During the clip of the phone call, posted on social media by AFCB TV, the pair can be heard discussing their favourite games of the season.

George is being treated in Poole Hospital after being diagnosed a month ago with nephrotic syndrome, which causes his kidneys to leak protein.

His father said he had initially sent an email to someone from the club asking for a signed photo but was "speechless" when "Rambo" picked up the phone instead.

He said: "It couldn't have come on a better day because we were having such a bad couple of days and it's given George the lift he needed."