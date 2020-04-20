Image copyright Ian Capper Image caption Sandbanks Ferry operates between Poole and Studland and saves users a journey of up to 25 miles

A ferry that links Poole and Studland on the Dorset coast is to be halted, with operators blaming a lack of financial support from the government.

Sandbanks chain ferry said it asked the Department for Transport (DfT) for help to keep running for key workers but it had "not been forthcoming".

The ferry, which saves a journey of up to 25 miles, will stop on Monday night.

The DfT said it had encouraged the operators to make use of a "wide range of support measures".

Sandbanks Ferry Company said the three-week extension to the coronavirus restrictions announced last week meant it was no longer "economically or environmentally" viable to run the service and the last crossing would be from Studland to Poole at 19:10 BST on Monday until further notice.

Announcing the closure on Friday, managing director Mike Kean said: "We have been tirelessly exploring all avenues over recent weeks to try to secure financial support from central government through this unprecedented time, but this has not been forthcoming, and we have had to make the very difficult decision today to withdraw the service.

"We were prepared to continue to operate at a financial loss to support key workers, but without greater support, this is no longer possible."

A spokeswoman for the DfT said: "We recognise how challenging this period is for the transport sector and encouraged the operators of Sandbanks Ferry, as with all firms, to make use of the wide range of support measures which have been announced by the chancellor, and which have now been made even easier to access.

"We are continuing to engage closely with the sector."

Since pandemic restrictions started, the evening ferry service had been cut but it continued to transport an average of 128 cars during the day between the Purbeck peninsula and Poole.