The Great Dorset Steam Fair has been forced to cancel its 2020 event because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The five-day show that celebrates industrial and agricultural heritage attracts up to 200,000 people to the 600-acre showground near Blandford.

Organisers said it would have been "irresponsible and unfeasible" to go ahead as planned in August, but it will return in 2021.

They said it was the first time in its 51-year history that it has not run.

Its directors said they were "disheartened and disappointed" to cancel the event, due to start on 26 August in the village of Tarrant Hinton.

Managing director Martin Oliver said: "This difficult decision has not been taken lightly. However, the safety and wellbeing of our visitors, exhibitors, traders, staff and contractors is always our primary concern, combined with the effect to the local area, towns, parishes and residents.

"We are also very conscious of the impact that the event would have on the NHS, emergency services and local authority, they are doing an amazing job and we do not want to unnecessarily stretch their resources any further."