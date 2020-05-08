Image copyright Swanage Coastguard Image caption Two rescued from the cliff ledge had suffered cuts and scrapes

Three people who travelled from Berkshire to the Dorset coast for a day out sparked a major rescue operation after getting cut off by the tide.

Lifeboats, a helicopter, ambulance and police were involved in the rescue of two of them from cliffs at Old Harry Rocks near Swanage on Thursday evening.

The third person had swum to Studland Bay to raise the alarm.

Swanage Coastguard said the apparent breach of lockdown restrictions was being dealt with by Dorset Police.

The coastguard report said the three had travelled from Slough and walked from Studland to the famous rock formation when they got cut off by the tide and ended up in the sea.

A call was made to emergency services at about 19:45 BST.

Swanage RNLI said the two rescued from the cliff ledge had suffered cuts and scrapes and all three were checked over by paramedics after spending some time in the water.

"To help protect the public and our volunteers, we urge people to take care at the coast and follow government guidelines to travel and exercise close to home," an RNLI spokesman said.

Dorset Police has been asked to comment.