Police were called to reports that a woman was unconscious in a pub car park

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman who was found unconscious in a pub car park and later died in hospital.

Police said the woman, in her 40s, died on Sunday after officers were called to the Horns Inn in West Parley, Dorset, on Saturday afternoon.

The man was originally arrested on suspicion of attempted murder but was rearrested on suspicion of murder after the woman died.

Police said the pair knew each other.

Det Ch Insp Richard Dixey said the woman's death was being treated as "unexplained at this time".

He said an investigation had started to "establish the full circumstances of what happened" and appealed for any witnesses to contact the force.