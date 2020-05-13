Image copyright @CampBestival Image caption The family-friendly festival has been held at the Lulworth Estate since 2008

Camp Bestival is the latest summer festival to cancel because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The family-friendly festival was due to take place at Lulworth Castle in Dorset from 30 July to 2 August.

Fatboy Slim, Groove Armada, Liam Payne, Friendly Fires, and Sophie Ellis-Bextor were among the acts set to take to the stage.

Curators Josie and Rob da Bank said the event could not go ahead because of the "unprecedented situation".

It has been rescheduled to 29 July to 1 August 2021. Tickets for this year will still be applicable, though refunds will be available.

Skip Twitter post by @CampBestival We’re so sorry to announce that Camp Bestival 2020 will no longer be taking place. Please see the full statement below and find the FAQs here: https://t.co/ihDquiJKY6

Stay safe and see you all next year 💛 pic.twitter.com/PTiJ0eALqf — Camp Bestival (@CampBestival) May 13, 2020 Report

In a joint statement the couple said: "Our gratitude goes out to the families and artists who were looking forward to it as much as we were, and we thank you for your patient understanding.

"We were so pleased with our line-up... and were so looking forward to welcoming everyone to Lulworth for our best ever Camp Bestival."

Camp Bestival has been held at the Lulworth Estate since 2008.

Over Easter it held a virtual mini-festival to keep families entertained over the holiday weekend.

The Stay At Home Sleepover featured Level 42, Kate Winslet, Dick and Dom, Mr Motivator and Sara Cox among others.

It was streamed on social media and raised money for the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust and The Trussell Trust.