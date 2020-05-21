Image copyright Sophie Lake Image caption The fire at Wareham Forest has been brought under control but hot spots remain across "a vast area", the fire service said

A forest devastated by fire is continuing to burn three days after the blaze started.

Flames began ripping through Wareham Forest in Dorset on Monday, destroying 470 acres (190 hectares) of the land.

The blaze has been brought under control but 50 firefighters remain at the scene as there are hot spots over a "vast area" and smoke it still rising.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was advising residents to keep their windows and doors shut.

"We again ask walkers and cyclists to avoid the area, there are lots of fire appliances moving around, some five miles of hose laid out, and hot spots can flare with little or no warning," a spokeswoman said.

Image copyright NPAS Image caption A picture taken from the police helicopter showed the extent of the fire as it ravaged the woodland

She added that an amber warning for wildfire had been issued because of the weather forecast.

"This means that, should we experience another wildfire, it could spread quickly and easily due to the dry and windy conditions.

"As we have seen here, wildfires take a great deal of resources and time to bring under control."

Image copyright DWFRS Image caption The fire from the forest resulted in smoke drifting as far as Bournemouth during its peak

One third of the 3,700-acre forest is designated as a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) and is home to rare birds, plants and invertebrates.

Forestry England said it could take the forest "decades" to recover.

Dorset Police has said the fire was "unexplained" and appealed for information and dashcam footage.