Image copyright Sturminster Newton Fire Station Image caption Firefighters are continuing to dampen down hotspots at Wareham Forest

Walkers and cyclists have been asked again to stay from a large area of forest devastated by a fire.

Firefighters are continuing to dampen hotspots at Wareham Forest in Dorset following a "vast" blaze on Monday.

Investigators believe a disposable barbecue or camp fire could have been the cause.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said they are still finding "a lot of people" in the area while they try to reduce the chance of flare ups.

Members of the public have been told to find alternative places to exercise.

Image copyright Dorset & Wiltshire Fire Service Image caption The fire service said 11 disposable BBQs were found in the area

In a statement, the fire service said: "We will maintain a sizeable presence on scene today and continue to dampen down hotspots.

"While the fire is under control, the winds have picked up and the crews will be actively firefighting to reduce the chance of flare ups from the multiple hot spots."

Around 470 acres (190 hectares) of land have been damaged in the fire.

Image copyright Sophie Lake Image caption The fire has damaged 470 acres (190 hectares) of Wareham Forest

An amber alert for wildfire also remains in place for the weekend, meaning if another wildfire were to happen it could spread quickly and easily due to the dry and windy conditions.

One third of the 3,700-acre forest is designated as a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) and is home to rare birds, plants and invertebrates.

On Wednesday, Forestry England estimated it could take the forest "decades" to recover.