Image copyright Wareham Fire Station Image caption Hotspots were continuing to flare up in Wareham Forest on Sunday

The fire service says its resources are "stretched" as it continues to deal with a forest fire in Dorset that began almost a week ago.

More than 150 firefighters are still fighting the blaze in Wareham Forest where hotspots continue to flare up.

About 550 acres (220 hectares) have now been damaged.

Dorset Fire and Rescue Service asked the public not to have any barbecues over the coming days in case they got out of control.

It also urged people to avoid the area.

The fire service said it had a "significant presence" at the site overnight, with crews "working incredibly hard, in arduous conditions".

These include firefighters from fire services in Devon and Somerset, Hampshire, Berkshire, and south Wales.

Image copyright Wareham Fire Station Image caption Fire crews have remained at the site overnight

Image copyright Wareham Fire Station Image caption Crews have come from Dorset, Devon, Somerset, Hampshire, Berkshire, and South Wales

It said: "The winds of yesterday have died down considerably but we continue to deal with multiple hotspots flaring up and some fire spread.

"Our resources are stretched, please help us by not doing anything that could lead to another fire elsewhere."

Heathland bike patrols are also monitoring areas in Upton Heath, Canford Heath, Ham Common, Turbury Common, and Kinson Common.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption More than 150 firefighters are at the scene

Image copyright PA Media Image caption An amber wildfire alert is in place for the week ahead

Wareham Fire Station has posted a video on YouTube showing the scenes of devastation, with photos of wildlife killed in the fires.

It said it had been "overwhelmed" by the support of the public during the blaze.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Footage shows a helicopter 'water bombing' the site of a forest fire which had flared up

The blaze may initially have been started by a disposable barbecue or camp fire, investigators believe.

One third of the 3,700-acre forest is designated as a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) and is home to rare birds, plants and invertebrates.

On Wednesday, Forestry England estimated it could take the forest "decades" to recover.