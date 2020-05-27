Image copyright Family handout Image caption Jordan Lane said he was planning a fundraising run to show "solidarity and gratitude"

A kayaker who went missing, sparking an overnight air, sea and land search on the Dorset coast, has apologised for a "massive misunderstanding".

Jordan Lane, 25, went missing on Monday evening after planning to paddle 12 miles (19km) home from Poole.

The search involved a coastguard helicopter and three lifeboats before he was found safe in Bournemouth.

Mr Lane said he was planning a fundraising run to show "solidarity and gratitude" for the emergency services.

Dorset Police said "extensive searches" were carried out on Monday evening and into the night before Mr Lane was found "safe and well" in the Bournemouth area on Tuesday morning.

'Big mistake'

The kayaker was planning to paddle along the coast from Canford Cliffs to his home in Barton-on-Sea, Hampshire, on Monday afternoon but lost an oar and decided to walk.

"A lot of what happened was a massive misunderstanding," he said.

"I tried to contact a family member at 7pm with no answer - this is my big mistake of the story - I should have messaged after knowing my [phone] battery was to run out."

Mr Lane said he walked to Bournemouth when he realised he would mot make it, "not knowing the whole situation was going on".

He said he was planning a fundraising challenge in aid of the RNLI, possibly a 874-mile "length of Britain" run on a local sports field.