Portland sea search for snorkeller Oscar Montgomery, 17

  • 28 May 2020
Oscar Montgomery Image copyright Family handout
Image caption Oscar Montgomery, 17, was last seen at Portland coast in Dorset on Wednesday evening

A major search is under way for a teenager snorkeller who is missing off the Dorset coast.

Oscar Montgomery, 17, was last seen near Church Ope Cove, Portland, on Wednesday at about 17:00 BST, Dorset Police said.

Helicopters from the coastguard, the Royal Navy, and police - along with RNLI lifeboats and two navy warships - are involved in the search.

Oscar was wearing a wetsuit and had black flippers and a black snorkel.

He is described as white and of a slim muscular build with brown hair and a small slit in his left eyebrow.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.
Image caption He was last seen snorkelling off the coast of Church Ope Cove on Wednesday

