Image copyright Family handout Image caption Oscar Montgomery, 17, was last seen at Portland coast in Dorset on Wednesday evening

A major search is under way for a teenager snorkeller who is missing off the Dorset coast.

Oscar Montgomery, 17, was last seen near Church Ope Cove, Portland, on Wednesday at about 17:00 BST, Dorset Police said.

Helicopters from the coastguard, the Royal Navy, and police - along with RNLI lifeboats and two navy warships - are involved in the search.

Oscar was wearing a wetsuit and had black flippers and a black snorkel.

He is described as white and of a slim muscular build with brown hair and a small slit in his left eyebrow.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.