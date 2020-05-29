Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened in a field at St Osmund's School in Barnes Way

A man has admitted raping a 15-year-old girl on a school playing field.

Adrian Cordery, 32, forced the teenager to the ground at St Osmund's Middle School in Dorchester, Dorset, at about 21:20 GMT on 5 December.

Cordery, of Dorchester, was remanded in custody by a judge at Bournemouth Crown Court ahead of sentencing on 6 July.

He entered no pleas to further charges including threatening the girl with a knife, assault by penetration, sexual assault and causing actual bodily harm.

Cordery, who appeared via video-link from prison, was also accused of possessing cannabis at the time of his arrest on 11 February.

The prosecution told the court that the other charges relating to the attack could be reflected within the sentencing for rape, and that it would not be in the public interest to proceed with the cannabis charge.