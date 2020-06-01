Image copyright Sue Paz Image caption The six-week-old piglets were taken from a farm in Damerham, Fordingbridge

Dozens of tattooed piglets have been stolen from a farm prompting fears they could die.

A total of 67, six-week-old piglets were taken from a farm in Damerham near Fordingbridge, Hampshire, between 20-28 May.

They had the reference HB0789 tattooed on them, Hampshire Constabulary said.

Officers said moving the animals to a different location could cause "unnecessary stress", expose them to infection and lead to premature death.

"The piglets were being kept in their family groups, which is important for pigs as they are social animals," the force said.

It said the farmer was "understandably extremely concerned" and officers have appealed for anyone who may have noticed new piglets at a smallholding, or similar location, recently to come forward with information.