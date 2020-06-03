Image copyright Anders Roberts Cheer Image caption A computer generated image shows how the former Odeon cinema is expected to look after the development

Plans to convert a former cinema into 64 flats can go ahead after two previous applications failed.

The Odeon in Bournemouth's Westover Road closed in 2017 after 88 years, moving to the nearby BH2 complex.

Previous plans for blocks containing 101 and then 84 flats had been rejected over concerns about their scale.

But council planning officers granted outline planning permission using delegated powers. They said the scheme was now "an acceptable intervention".

The site, along with the nearby ABC cinema, was bought by Libra Homes for more than £6m.

A spokesman for the developer said the proposal "retains historic features of the building" and would add "an elegant extension that compliments the original design".

However, the scheme attracted six letters of objection, including from the Theatres' Trust and Bournemouth Civic Society, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) reported.

James Weir, the civic society's heritage officer, said many aspects of the scheme were welcome but more needed to be done to justify the conversion of the building.

'Much needed'

Simon Gould, planning manager for Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) Council, said the benefits now outweighed "any perceived negatives or harm".

"The proposals subject of the application now represents an acceptable intervention to this non-designated heritage asset proportionate to its significance," he said.

"The proposals will safeguard the long-term retention of the principal facades whilst securing much needed residential accommodation in Bournemouth where there is an acknowledged need."

Separate approval will be needed for the final details of the scheme before work can start.