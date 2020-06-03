Bestival death: Ceon Broughton appeals against conviction
A man who gave his girlfriend drugs at a festival and filmed her as she died has begun an appeal against his conviction and sentence.
Louella Fletcher-Michie, the daughter of Holby City actor John Michie, died after taking the hallucinogenic class A drug 2-CP at the Bestival music festival in September 2017.
Ceon Broughton, 31, is serving a jail term of eight and a half years.
Three judges heard evidence at a virtual Court of Appeal hearing.
Broughton, of Enfield, north London, was found guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence and supplying Miss Fletcher-Michie with 2-CP at the festival, at Lulworth Castle, Dorset, by a jury at Winchester Crown Court in March 2019.
He had admitted supplying drugs to her at the Glastonbury Festival in June 2017.
Prosecutors said Broughton had failed to take "reasonable" steps to seek medical help for Miss Fletcher-Michie.
They said Broughton did not get assistance because he had been given a suspended jail term for possessing a lock-knife and a Stanley knife blade a month earlier and feared the consequences.
Stephen Kamlish QC, who leads Broughton's defence team, questioned whether jurors could have been sure that Miss Fletcher-Michie would have survived if she had she received appropriate treatment.
He told appeal judges that Miss Fletcher-Michie might have taken an "overdose", which "from the outset" was "not survivable".
Mr Kamlish said jurors had to be sure that any "breach of duty" by Broughton was a "substantial" cause of death.
The judges will rule on the appeal on a date yet to be confirmed.