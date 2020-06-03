Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Ceon Broughton was found guilty of manslaughter and supplying a Class A drug

A man who gave his girlfriend drugs at a festival and filmed her as she died has begun an appeal against his conviction and sentence.

Louella Fletcher-Michie, the daughter of Holby City actor John Michie, died after taking the hallucinogenic class A drug 2-CP at the Bestival music festival in September 2017.

Ceon Broughton, 31, is serving a jail term of eight and a half years.

Three judges heard evidence at a virtual Court of Appeal hearing.

Broughton, of Enfield, north London, was found guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence and supplying Miss Fletcher-Michie with 2-CP at the festival, at Lulworth Castle, Dorset, by a jury at Winchester Crown Court in March 2019.

He had admitted supplying drugs to her at the Glastonbury Festival in June 2017.

Image copyright Instagram Image caption Louella Fletcher-Michie might have taken an overdose that was "not survivable", Broughton's lawyers argued

Prosecutors said Broughton had failed to take "reasonable" steps to seek medical help for Miss Fletcher-Michie.

They said Broughton did not get assistance because he had been given a suspended jail term for possessing a lock-knife and a Stanley knife blade a month earlier and feared the consequences.

Stephen Kamlish QC, who leads Broughton's defence team, questioned whether jurors could have been sure that Miss Fletcher-Michie would have survived if she had she received appropriate treatment.

He told appeal judges that Miss Fletcher-Michie might have taken an "overdose", which "from the outset" was "not survivable".

Mr Kamlish said jurors had to be sure that any "breach of duty" by Broughton was a "substantial" cause of death.

The judges will rule on the appeal on a date yet to be confirmed.