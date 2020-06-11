Image copyright Steve Daniels Image caption The statue of Robert Baden-Powell is being removed for "its protection"

A statue of the man who founded the Scout movement is being removed from Poole Quay amid fears it is on a "target list for attack".

BCP Council said it was removing the Robert Baden-Powell statue for its protection on police advice.

The authority said it recognised some aspects of his life were considered "less worthy of commemoration".

The statue faces Brownsea island in Poole Harbour, where the Scout movement founded by Baden-Powell began.

Baden-Powell has been criticised by campaigners who have accused him of racism, homophobia and support for Adolf Hitler.

Former Bournemouth East Labour parliamentary candidate Corrie Drew was one of those calling for the monument to be taken down, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

She said his "documented homophobia, racism and enthusiastic support of Hitler" could not be excused by him founding the Scouting movement.

BCP Council leader Vikki Slade said the life-size statue, installed in 2008, was being removed temporarily for "its protection" later on Thursday and put into safe storage.

"We have had police advice that this statue is on a target list for attack and due to its proximity to the water and its delicate and historic nature I was asked to approve its temporary removal," she said.

The council said it acknowledged the differing views of the life activities of Baden-Powell and planned to properly involve all relevant communities and groups in discussions about its future.

It said Dorset County Scouts had been advised and supported the position.

The Scout Association has been contacted for comment.

On Sunday, protesters at an anti-racism demonstration in Bristol tore down the statue of Edward Colston and dumped it in the city's harbour.

A statue of noted slaveholder Robert Milligan has also been removed from outside the Museum of London Docklands.

In Oxford, thousands of people peacefully protested to remove the statue of British imperialist Cecil Rhodes on Tuesday as part of the Black Lives Matter movement.