A controversial statue in Poole of the founder of the Scouts movement will be boarded up instead of temporarily removed, the council has said.

It comes after a public outcry over the initial decision to put the statue of Robert Baden-Powell into safe storage.

The impassioned feelings over the statue led to council leader Vikki Slade being verbally abused after giving interviews about its removal.

A petition to keep the statue attracted more than 31,000 signatures.

Baden-Powell has been criticised by campaigners who have accused him of racism, homophobia and support for Adolf Hitler.

Mrs Slade, Liberal Democrat leader of Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) council, said she had made an "urgent decision" on Wednesday to temporarily remove the statue following police advice that this statue was "on a target list for attack" due to its proximity to the water and "its delicate and historic nature".

On Friday morning, deputy leader Mark Howell said: "We were initially advised by council officers that the easiest way of securing it was to temporarily remove it.

"But some people were suspicious the council might not put it back and we feel now that probably it's best to board it up."

Protesters gathered at the quayside to show support for the statue on Thursday, with some supporters camping overnight by the statue to ensure it was not vandalised.

Mrs Slade said she was targeted by an "aggressive" group of people after giving an interview at Poole Quay, where the statue of Robert Baden-Powell stands.

She said: "As I came off [the interview] people realised who I was. There were a lot of people [who] were getting in my face, getting quite unpleasant with finger-pointing in the face."

Mrs Slade added residents had called her home and "unleashed a torrent of abuse", including towards her 15-year-old daughter.

She said: "The abuse coming to my home is totally unacceptable. This was a temporary safety decision made in good faith based on the info we had at the time. There is no need for the sort of abuse we have had."

Mr Howell said that boarding-up the statue was "not as secure as taking it away but we want to assure people it's going to be there in the long-term" and "scaffolding" around the monument would be taken down "when we go back to some kind of normality".

He added: "The reality is that it only takes an individual to damage that statue, it is designed for public engagement… so it's important for us to protect it."

Tobias Ellwood, MP for Bournemouth East, said: "Well I'm proud to say that I'm a scout, benefitted from it as millions have done, and well done to those scouts who yesterday stepped forward to defend modern day values, to defend any vandalism and also dare I say it a rush to remove this statue without actually any debate.

"I think this really takes away from the important debate that we're now having to do with Black Lives Matter to be able to look into our past as a source of insight, education and debate - and expunging these historical figures, who are failing to comply with 21st century values, will not amend past mistakes nor right today's wrongs."