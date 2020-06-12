Dorset

  • 12 June 2020
Fire at Twisted Cider Image copyright Twisted Cider
Image caption The fire happened at Twisted Cider in Longburton, near Sherborne

A fire which destroyed two barns, a shop and 5,000 litres of cider was accidental, a fire service has said.

The two-and-a-half hour blaze at Twisted Cider brewery on Bradford Lane in Longburton, near Sherborne, Dorset, happened on Monday.

The rollers for the cider belt press were also damaged, along with marquees and many containers.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire Service said the blaze was caused by an electrical fault.

Image copyright Ben Weller
Image caption Owner Ben Weller said the firm had been able to set up a temporary shop

Brewery owner Ben Weller said the 10-year-old firm had received "overwhelming support" from several local businesses and members of the public and as a result was able to fulfil orders by Friday.

A new temporary shop has also been built.

Image copyright Twisted Cider
Image caption Brewery owner Ben Well thanked the fire service for its "quick response"
Image copyright Twisted Cider
Image caption Two barns were destroyed, along with marquees and containers

