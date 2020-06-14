Image copyright Mike Faherty Image caption Poole Hospital's emergency department will close following completion of the merger

A delayed £147m merger of two NHS trusts will take place by October, both have said.

Plans to join Poole Hospital with the Royal Bournemouth and Christchurch Hospitals (RBCH) was given the go-ahead by the competition authority in April.

The reorganisation had been due to happen by 1 July but was put back so staff could focus on tackling Covid-19 cases.

NHS Improvement has now agreed the merger can be completed on 1 October.

Image copyright RBCH NHS Foundation Trust Image caption A six-storey extension is planned at Royal Bournemouth Hospital as part of the £147m merger

Under the proposals, Royal Bournemouth Hospital will become a major emergency centre while Poole Hospital will focus on planned care.

Planning applications for extensions at both sites are being considered by Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council, including a six-storey extension at Bournemouth.

The move had attracted strong opposition, with concerns that downgrading the A&E department at Poole to an urgent treatment centre would negatively affect the treatment of patients living further away, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Debbie Fleming, joint chief executive of the trusts, said it would bring "huge benefits".

"Our new organisation will be able to make better use of resources and will be better placed to recruit and retain staff," she said.

"Most importantly, by bringing services together, we can improve the quality of care provided for our patients."