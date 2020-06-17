Image copyright Ian Capper Image caption Sandbanks Ferry was withdrawn from service on 21 April because of the government's lockdown

A ferry that was "significantly damaged" by a falling piece of concrete has returned to service, its operator has said.

Sandbanks Ferry had been moored in Poole Harbour since 21 April due to coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

The concrete detached from the jetty and damaged part of the ferry's hull.

Sandbanks Ferry Company said it returned to service at 13:00 BST on Tuesday, ahead of its scheduled return at 07:00 on Wednesday.

Image copyright Lewis Clarke Image caption The ferry service connects Poole and Studland

The concrete, which was not directly attached to the ferry, fell onto the vessel on 8 May, delaying its reopening.

Sandbanks Ferry Company said it "resulted in a small but significant amount of damage to the hull" and cracking to one of the main prow hinge fixings.

Poole Harbour Commissioners, the body which operates the jetty, has been approached for comment.

Biennial maintenance work originally scheduled for November this year was then brought forward to May to avoid further disruption, the Sandbanks Ferry Company said.

The ferry service provides a connection between Poole and Studland, avoiding a 25-mile (40km) detour by road.

Mechanical failures caused it to be removed from service for 16 weeks between July and October last year and to operate for only two days over a three-month period the previous winter.