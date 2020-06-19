Image copyright Google Image caption Police found the victim at an address in Eldon Place, Bournemouth

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was stabbed to death.

The 46-year-old man was found at a property in Eldon Place, Bournemouth, at about 02:20 BST and died at the scene.

A 31-year-old Bournemouth man was arrested, police said.

Three people - the arrested man, a woman in her 40s and a teenage boy - were taken to hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

Police have cordoned off the property and urged anyone with information to contact them.