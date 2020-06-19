Dorset

Bournemouth murder arrest after fatal stabbing

  • 19 June 2020
Eldon Place, Bournemouth Image copyright Google
Image caption Police found the victim at an address in Eldon Place, Bournemouth

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was stabbed to death.

The 46-year-old man was found at a property in Eldon Place, Bournemouth, at about 02:20 BST and died at the scene.

A 31-year-old Bournemouth man was arrested, police said.

Three people - the arrested man, a woman in her 40s and a teenage boy - were taken to hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

Police have cordoned off the property and urged anyone with information to contact them.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites