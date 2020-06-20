Woman dies after pick-up truck crash near Sixpenny Handley
A woman in her 80s has died after her car crashed with a pick-up truck.
She was travelling in a Toyota Yaris on the A354 near Sixpenny Handley, Dorset, when the crash happened at about 06:45 BST on Friday.
Fire crews cut her free from the car and she was taken to Southampton General Hospital, where she died later that day.
A man in his 50s who was driving the Mitsubishi pick-up involved in the crash suffered minor injuries.
Sgt Sarah Jones, of Dorset Police, said she was appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have captured the collision on a dashcam to contact the force.
She added: "Our thoughts are of course with the family of the woman involved at this difficult time.
"We will be carrying out a thorough investigation to establish the full circumstances of this collision."