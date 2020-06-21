Image copyright PA Image caption Durdle Door is a natural arch on Dorset's Jurassic Coast

A search is under way for a man in his 20s who vanished while swimming off the Dorset coast.

A man alerted the emergency services at 17:45 BST to report his brother "had gone under the water and disappeared" near Durdle Door, the Coastguard said.

Two rescue helicopters were sent to help with the search.

Crowds have flocked to beaches and cliffs at the south coast beauty spot near Lulworth in recent weeks following the easing of lockdown restrictions.

A statement from HM Coastguard said, in addition to the helicopters, lifeboats from Weymouth and Swanage were involved "along with Weymouth, Kimmeridge and Wyke Coastguard rescue teams".

It added: "The search is ongoing this evening and the man in his 20s remains missing."

Last month, three people suffered serious injuries at Durdle Door after leaping from the landmark limestone arch.

Thousands of people were evacuated from the beach and surrounding cliff area to allow air ambulances to land.