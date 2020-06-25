Image copyright REUTERS/Toby Melville Image caption Bournemouth Beach was packed as temperatures soared

Thousands of people flocked to the Dorset coast as temperatures soared, leading to a "complete breakdown of decent, normal behaviour".

Bournemouth Beach was packed on Wednesday and roads to Durdle Door were closed after people failed to use the pre-booking system.

There were reports of anti-social behaviour, illegal parking, piles of litter, overnight camping and gridlock.

Traffic is building on coastal roads with temperatures set to hit 25C later.

'Swamping the system'

Photographs showed beaches and beauty spots heaving with people on the UK's hottest day of the year and visitors are being urged to "act responsibly" as the country braces for a second day of the heatwave.

The chain ferry linking Sandbanks and Studland was unable to carry vehicles late into Wednesday evening because of the gridlock on surrounding roads. There was also reports of illegal overnight camping on Bournemouth beach.

David Moreley, who lives in Sandbanks, said: "What we saw was a complete breakdown of normal decent behaviour and law and order - it's completely swamping the system."

Wednesday UK's hottest day of the year so far

Image copyright REUTERS/Toby Melville Image caption Current government guidelines state that households can drive any distance in England to parks and beaches

Dorset councillor Laura Miller said she was verbally abused and spat at as she directed traffic yesterday.

"Our local industry is depend on tourism - we're not saying 'don't come', but come here in a safe and managed way. When it's too busy, no-one is having fun," she said.

Current government guidelines state that households can drive any distance in England to parks and beaches.

Bournemouth East MP Tobias Ellwood said the situation was "very serious indeed".

Image copyright John Lambon Image caption However, some visitors appear to have camped overnight - against coronavirus restrictions

"If we are to avoid a second [Covid-19] spike, we have to adhere to these rules - we cannot simply throw them out.

"Right now the beach is one of the few things you can actually do, but you have to do it responsibly - that is individuals recognising we are still in an enduring emergency."

Earlier this month, both Dorset councils had called on the government to impose travel restrictions, raising concerns that visitor numbers could increase Covid-19 cases in the county.

