Image caption Group manager Richard Coleman said two people were rescued from a second-floor balcony

Two people have been rescued from a balcony after a suspected arson attack at a block of flats.

Ten fire crews were sent to the building in Bitter End, Dorchester shortly after 04:00 BST when a blaze broke out in a second-floor communal area.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said residents were evacuated and no-one was injured.

Police appealed for anyone who saw anything suspicious to contact them.

Image caption Firefighters were able to contain the flames to the second floor of the timber-clad block

Surrounding roads were closed until 07:30 to allow emergency services to deal with the fire.

Det Con Kirsty Wilson, from Dorset Police, said: "An investigation is under way to establish the cause of the fire, which is believed to have been started deliberately."