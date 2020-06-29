Dorchester flats fire: Two rescued after suspected arson
Two people have been rescued from a balcony after a suspected arson attack at a block of flats.
Ten fire crews were sent to the building in Bitter End, Dorchester shortly after 04:00 BST when a blaze broke out in a second-floor communal area.
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said residents were evacuated and no-one was injured.
Police appealed for anyone who saw anything suspicious to contact them.
Surrounding roads were closed until 07:30 to allow emergency services to deal with the fire.
Det Con Kirsty Wilson, from Dorset Police, said: "An investigation is under way to establish the cause of the fire, which is believed to have been started deliberately."