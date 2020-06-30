Dorchester flats fire: Man arrested on suspicion of arson
- 30 June 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson after two people had to be rescued from a balcony during a blaze at a block of flats.
Ten fire crews were sent to the building in Bitter End, Dorchester, when a fire broke out in a second-floor communal area on Monday.
Dorset Police said no-one was injured.
A 42-year-old man from Dorchester arrested on suspicion of causing arson with intent to endanger life has bailed pending further inquiries, police said.