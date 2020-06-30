Dorset

Dorchester flats fire: Man arrested on suspicion of arson

  • 30 June 2020
Bridge House, Bitter End, Dorchester
Image caption Firefighters were able to contain the flames to the second floor of the block

A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson after two people had to be rescued from a balcony during a blaze at a block of flats.

Ten fire crews were sent to the building in Bitter End, Dorchester, when a fire broke out in a second-floor communal area on Monday.

Dorset Police said no-one was injured.

A 42-year-old man from Dorchester arrested on suspicion of causing arson with intent to endanger life has bailed pending further inquiries, police said.

