Image caption A cordon remains in place at Boscombe Chine Gardens

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed to death in Bournemouth.

The 31-year-old was found with stab wounds in Boscombe Chine Gardens shortly before 18:00 BST on Tuesday and died at the scene.

Police said two men from the town, aged 33 and 37, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A 28-year-old woman from Bournemouth has been held on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Dorset Police said officers were supporting the victim's family, and appealed for any witnesses to come forward. A cordon remains in place at the scene.