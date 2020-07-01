Man charged with raping woman in Bournemouth
- 1 July 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged with raping a woman who was on a night out in Bournemouth.
The victim, in her 30s, told police she was attacked in the Norwich Road area at about 04:00 GMT on 1 December.
It is believed she had met the offender earlier that night, Dorset Police said.
Neculai Chimu, 32, from Bournemouth, has been charged with rape and is due to appear at Poole Magistrates' Court on 11 September.