Image caption James Cutting died at the scene on Tuesday 30 June

A man who was stabbed to death on Bournemouth's seafront has been named by police.

James Cutting, 31, from the town, was found with stab wounds in Boscombe Chine Gardens shortly before 18:00 BST on Tuesday, and died at the scene.

A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody after spending time in hospital with an injury to his neck.

Dorset Police has renewed its appeal for any witnesses or camera footage.

Image caption A cordon is likely to remain in place at Boscombe Chine Gardens 'into the weekend', says Dorset Police

A 25-year-old man from Bournemouth who was also arrested on suspicion of murder has been released without charge.

A 28-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released under investigation.

Det Insp Wayne Seymour said inquiries were continuing and Mr Cutting's family were being updated.

He said: "We are keen for anyone who may have any camera footage or photos taken in the gardens around the relevant time, or any other information that could be relevant, to please submit it via the Major Incident Public Portal."

He added that a police cordon is "likely to remain in place at Boscombe Chine Gardens into the weekend" and there would be "an increased police presence in the area".