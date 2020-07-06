Dorset

Man dies and four injured in three-car crash in Wool

  • 6 July 2020
The A352 in Wool Image copyright Google
Image caption Dorset Police closed a section of the A352 after the crash

A man has died and four others have been injured in a crash in Dorset.

The crash, involving a Land Rover towing a caravan and two other cars, happened on the A352 in Wool just after 17:30 BST on Sunday.

A man in his 30s, from London, died at the scene. Four other people were taken to hospital but their injuries are not described as life-threatening.

Dorset Police closed the road between the Woolbridge Roundabout and Wool railway station.

The crash involved a black Land Rover Defender towing a caravan, a grey Hyundai Tucson and a black Ford Fiesta.

Officers have appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact the force.

