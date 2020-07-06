Image caption James Cutting died at the scene on Tuesday 30 June

Four more people have been arrested over the fatal stabbing of a man in Bournemouth.

James Cutting, 31, from the town, was found with stab wounds in Boscombe Chine Gardens shortly before 18:00 BST on 30 June, and died at the scene.

A 33-year-old man who was held on suspicion of murder has been released while inquiries continue.

Police said a further two people from London, aged 18 and 20, had since been arrested on suspicion of murder.

They, along with two other men - a 19-year-old from London and a 43-year-old man from Oxford, are also being held on suspicion of supplying controlled drugs.

The 43-year-old is also suspected of assisting an offender, Dorset Police said.

Detectives said the 33-year-old murder suspect was arrested on the evening of 30 June and taken to hospital for treatment to an injury to his neck.

He was later discharged from hospital then taken into police custody before being released.