Image caption The stone commemorates John Gordon's part in the deadly suppression of slaves in Jamaica

Anti-racism campaigners are calling for a memorial stone to be removed from a church in Dorchester.

The plaque in St Peter's commemorates 18th century plantation owner John Gordon and his part in "quelling a dangerous rebellion" in Jamaica in which almost 500 slaves were killed.

Stand Up To Racism Dorset has written a letter asking for action to be taken.

The church says it is considering whether to cover up the plaque or remove it.

'Approving of racism and murder'

The inscription, which says Gordon is buried nearby, hails his "bravery" and "humanity" following his "instrumental" part in the 1760 uprising.

David Rhodes, of Stand up to Racism Dorset, said: "This plaque is morally wrong. Commemorating and approving of slavery, racism and murder is morally wrong."

Mona Elkotory, of South West Dorset Multicultural Network, said Gordon was a slave trader with 416 slaves.

She said: "We cannot change the past or the history but we can change the future."

Retired curator and museum director Max Hebditch, said the monument to Gordon - who was Scottish by birth - was only in Dorchester "by accident" because he happened to die in the town.

'Completely unacceptable'

He said: "He had come back to Britain the year before to write his will and he was intending to return to Jamaica where he had his estates and plantations but seems to have died in Dorchester."

Church warden Val Potter said: "We've been aware for a very long time of the wording and actions on that plaque being completely unacceptable to us today so we are actually very grateful to the Black Lives Matter [movement] for moving that up the priority list so we actually do get on with it and make genuine discussion about what it's future should be."

A sign has been installed under the memorial saying its future is being considered.