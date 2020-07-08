Image caption James Cutting died at the scene on Tuesday 30 June

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murdering a man who was stabbed to death in Bournemouth.

James Cutting, 31, from the town, died at the scene in Boscombe Chine Gardens, where he was knifed shortly before 18:00 BST on 30 June.

The teenager has also been charged with the attempted murder after another man who was found with neck injuries.

He appeared before Poole magistrates earlier and is due before Winchester Crown Court on Thursday.

A 49-year-old man, from Bournemouth, has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and the supply of controlled drugs.

A 42-year-old Christchurch man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Both have been released while inquiries continue.

Image caption Dorset Police said officers were supporting the family of James Cutting

There have been five other arrests as part of the inquiry:

A 20-year-old London man arrested on suspicion of murder and being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs has been released under investigation for the drugs offence, but will face no further police action in relation to the murder.

A 19-year-old man, from London, arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs and assisting an offender has been released on police bail.

A 43-year-old man, of Oxford, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs has been released under investigation.

A 33-year-old Bournemouth man arrested on suspicion of murder will face no further action.