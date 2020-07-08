Image copyright PA Media Image caption Flowers were left at the pub car park where Claire Parry was found unconscious

A police officer has admitted responsibility for the death of his lover in a pub car park.

Claire Parry, 41, from Bournemouth, was found unconscious at the Horns Inn in West Parley, Dorset, on 9 May.

The nurse died in hospital from a brain injury caused by "compression of the neck", police said.

PC Timothy Brehmer, 41, admitted manslaughter but denied murder at Winchester Crown Court and was remanded in custody to stand trial in October.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Police were called to the Horns Inn on 9 May

The officer, from Hordle, Hampshire, was arrested at the scene after police were called to the pub by paramedics at 15:39 BST.

He was taken to hospital for surgery on a self-inflicted knife wound on his arm, the court previously heard.

The married officer and Mrs Parry had been having a long-term affair, the court was told.

Judge Jane Miller QC ordered a pre-trial review hearing on 6 October, with the trial to start on 12 October.

PC Brehmer was seconded from Dorset Police to the National Police Air Service but was not on duty at the time of the incident, police have previously said.

The case has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.