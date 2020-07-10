Image copyright Google Image caption Charles Taylor was found seriously injured at his home in Phyldon Close

A "violent and erratic" man who killed his step-grandfather has been sentenced to detention in a secure hospital.

Charles Taylor, 82, died in hospital from multiple head injuries after he was attacked at his home in Poole, Dorset, in December 2018.

Matty Locks, 28, previously admitted manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility at Winchester Crown Court.

Judge Keith Cutler imposed indefinite orders under the Mental Health Act.

Mr Taylor was found injured at about 20:30 BST on 17 December at his home in Phyldon Close.

Locks, who was arrested at the scene, was charged with murder after his step-grandfather died 15 days later.

Comfort blanket

The defendant, of Ashley Road, had a "complex relationship" with Mr Taylor, the court previously heard.

Judge Keith Cutler previously said Locks, who appeared in court carrying a comfort blanket, had a number of convictions for "violent and erratic actions".

"It is quite clear that Matty Locks has had a horrific childhood in his own terms and suffers from ADHD and autistic spectrum disorder," he told an earlier hearing.

The judge imposed a Section 37 order with a Section 41 restriction, preventing Locks from being released from hospital without approval from the Secretary of State.