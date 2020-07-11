Woman hit by car in Highcliffe dies
- 11 July 2020
A 73-year-old woman has died after being hit by a car in Highcliffe, Dorset.
The pedestrian was struck by a red Honda Jazz shortly before 10:30 BST on Friday on Wharncliffe Road near the Lymington Road, police said.
She was found with multiple injuries and died later in hospital.
Dorset Police said its "thoughts are with the friends and family" and investigations into the crash circumstances were ongoing.
The force has appealed for witnesses and motorists with dashcam footage to come forward.