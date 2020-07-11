Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on Wharncliffe Road shortly before 10:30 BST on Friday

A 73-year-old woman has died after being hit by a car in Highcliffe, Dorset.

The pedestrian was struck by a red Honda Jazz shortly before 10:30 BST on Friday on Wharncliffe Road near the Lymington Road, police said.

She was found with multiple injuries and died later in hospital.

Dorset Police said its "thoughts are with the friends and family" and investigations into the crash circumstances were ongoing.

The force has appealed for witnesses and motorists with dashcam footage to come forward.