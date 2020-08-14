Woman injured as speedboat flips near Studland Published duration 14 August

image copyright RNLI image caption The injured woman was transferred to the lifeboat on a stretcher

A woman was injured when a speedboat flipped over off the Dorset coast.

The 24ft (7m) boat, carrying two men and two women, overturned off Studland on Thursday afternoon, throwing three of the occupants into the water.

The RNLI said one of the women remained on the boat and was believed to have suffered a spinal injury.

A coastguard rescue helicopter lowered a winchman to assess her condition. The other three occupants had been picked up by a nearby catamaran.

Both women were transported by lifeboat North Haven Steps to a waiting ambulance.

image copyright RNLI image caption A coastguard helicopter lowered a winchman to the inured woman