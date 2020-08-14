Coronavirus: Studland restaurant able to reopen after positive test Published duration 14 August Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image copyright Google image caption Shell Bay in Studland temporarily closed its doors on Wednesday

A seafood restaurant has been able to reopen after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19.

Shell Bay on Ferry Road in Studland, Dorset, closed temporarily on Wednesday.

The restaurant has since undergone a deep clean and no other staff have tested positive, bosses said.

The statement added the thorough clean on Thursday had provided "full knowledge" it was "absolutely safe" to reopen on Friday.

People who have been in close contact with someone found to have Covid-19 are being traced and asked to self-isolate for a fortnight.

Shell Bay previously said staff would contact customers to rearrange bookings.