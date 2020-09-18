Bestival death: Ceon Broughton will not face retrial Published duration 55 minutes ago Related Topics Death of Louella Fletcher-Michie

image copyright Instagram image caption Louella Fletcher-Michie was found dead in a wooded area on the edge of the Bestival site

A man who gave his girlfriend drugs at a music festival and filmed her as she died will not face a retrial after his manslaughter conviction was overturned.

Ceon Broughton, 31, gave Louella Fletcher-Michie, daughter of Holby City actor John Michie, a fatal dose of a drug at Bestival in Dorset in 2017.

He was released from jail after his manslaughter conviction was quashed at the Court of Appeal last month.

The Crown Prosecution Service said it was "not taking the matter further".

The family of Miss Fletcher-Michie declined to comment, but Mr Michie posted a photo of his daughter on Instagram with the caption: "Truth stands When the law falls Love is eternal".

He had given her hallucinogenic class A drug 2-CP at the festival.

His conviction for supplying the drug stands.

image copyright PA image caption Ceon Broughton had denied the manslaughter of his girlfriend Louella Fletcher-Michie

She was found dead in woodland, 400m from the festival's hospital tent in the early hours of 11 September.

On Thursday, Karen Harrold, head of the CPS Appeals and Review Unit, said: "After careful consideration of the Court of Appeal judgment in the Ceon Broughton case, the CPS is not taking the matter further."

She said police and prosecution built the "strongest case they could", including an expert medical witness who said it was significantly likely that with medical intervention, Ms Fletcher-Michie would have survived.

image caption Ms Fletcher-Michie's father is actor John Michie, who starred in Holby City and Coronation Street

"However, the appeal judgment makes it clear that it must be proven with certainty that it was a lack of medical intervention which was the cause of death, and sadly there is no further evidence available to provide the necessary certainty in this case," she said.

"We have met with the family of Ms Fletcher-Michie to explain this decision in full and our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time."

A statement issued by Broughton's lawyers when his conviction was overturned said: "Ceon remains devastated by her death.

"He has always wished that he could have done more to save her.

"He loved Louella and she him, but he knows that no words will ever be sufficient to convey his sense of responsibility for what happened or to begin to remove the pain that others have been caused."