Works planned to protect Weymouth from flooding Published duration 2 minutes ago

image copyright Eugene Birchall image caption The sea wall foundations at Greenhill will be repaired within five years

"Huge scale" engineering works costing more than £115m are needed to protect Weymouth from coastal flooding, Dorset Council has said.

The authority has set out plans to increase harbour wall heights, repair sea wall foundations and replace peninsula walls over the next 35 years.

It said similar plans were also being drawn up for Swanage.

Economic growth councillor Tony Ferrari described the strategy as "hugely exciting and ambitious".

The council said Weymouth, which is already affected by flooding, was at risk from a predicted 1.3m sea level rise over the next 100 years.

The council's strategy includes the replacement of seven sections of harbour walls including North Quay Road, Custom House Quay, and Westwey Road and raising nine sections including Commercial Rd, Cove Row and Nothe Parade by 2030.

By 2025, the authority said it planned to repair the Greenhill section sea wall foundations and by 2035 it would complete improvement works, including works to the promenade.

Four sections of peninsula walls are also due to be replaced by 2027.

About a quarter of the total cost would be funded by Dorset Council, the authority said.