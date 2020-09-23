Wareham's Blue Pool closes after owner's death
- Published
A popular Dorset tourist attraction has been forced to close due to the death of its owner.
Jennifer Barnard, whose father bought the Blue Pool near Wareham in 1935, had worked at the former clay pit for about 70 years.
She remained sole proprietor of the attraction until her death earlier this month aged 91, staff said.
The site, famous for its turquoise lake, is now in the hands of executors and subject to probate proceedings.
Visit Dorset tourist information said the lake would be closed "until further notice".
On its website, it explains the unusual colour of the water: "Very fine clay in suspension in the water diffracts light in different ways, producing a spectrum of colour - sometimes green, sometimes turquoise."
The pool is surrounded by 25 acres (10 hectares) of heath, woodland and gorse and is also home to a cafe, gift shop and museum.
The attraction also holds a collection of miniature teddy bears, known as the Wareham Bears.
They were originally created by Mary Hildesley in the 1980s and have been at Blue Pool for five years.